Hugh Southern, Creator of First TKTS Booth, Dies at 87

According to the New York Times, Hugh Southern, who leaves behind a legacy of having created New York City's first TKTS booth, passed away last week in Leesburg, Virgina from pneumonia and congestive heart failure. He was 87 years old.

Southern, born in England in Newcastle upon Tyne, served as acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, as the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, and as executive director of the Theater Development Fund. During his time at TDF, Southern helped to create a TKTS, a way for theatre-goers to purchase last minute Broadway tickets at half-price. The first TKTS Booth opened in June 1973 in Time Square's Duffy Square, where it remains today.

TDF operates three TKTS Discount Booths in New York City, including the flagship location in the heart of Times Square, a satellite booth at South Street Seaport and the latest addition at Lincoln Center. For additional information, visit: https://www.tdf.org

TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. Founded in 1968, TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.







