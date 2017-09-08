Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyong'o Among Hosts of 2017 Global Citizen Festival in NYC

Global Citizen has announced the roster of guest appearances for its annual Global Citizen Festival to be held on Sept. 23 in New York City. This year's lead hosts will be Hugh Jackman and actor/producer Deborra-Lee Furness. Co-hosts, who will appear throughout the event, include Demi Lovato, AaRon Paul, Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn, Lupita Nyong'o, Nashville's Connie Britton and many more.



In a statement, Deborra-Lee Furness & Hugh Jackman commented, "We're looking forward to returning to Central Park and joining thousands of Global Citizens for freedom and justice for all. Working together, we can make our voices heard so that world leaders make real commitments to end extreme poverty. From the first festival in Central Park in 2012 to today - it has been so inspiring to watch this movement dedicated to changing the world grow year after year. "

At every Global Citizen festival, amazing music artists grace the stage and treat fans

who've taken actions to earn their tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In addition, world leaders come to make massive commitments on the issues Global Citizen has been campaigning on. And they're with our hosts, who take the audience on a journey through the Global Goals, explaining what the issues are that are most critical to ending extreme poverty.

At the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, a series of major music artists will take the stage to help audience members and viewers alike on that journey. This year's headliners include Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers and The Lumineers, with featured performances by The Chainsmokers, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara. The one-day festival will also be broadcast live from Central Park on YouTube, Twitter and MSNBC.

Learn more at the Festival's official site

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles