Hugh Jackman Is 'Itching' to Return to Broadway

While Hugh Jackman readies the world for his return to the big screen in The Greatest Showman, he has already set his sights on a return to the Broadway stage. In fact, he's 'itching' for a new Broadway project and is busy developing a new, original musical, according to a recent interview with Variety.

"A bad musical stinks to high heaven, but when a musical works, there's nothing like it," he tells Variety. "People are screaming and cheering. Nothing I've found has matched it. By the end, as you take the curtain call, there's no sense you're in front of strangers. It's an intimacy you get that's more intense than you have with people you've known for many years. It's everyone coming together and opening their heart."

Click here to read the full interview.

Hugh Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor. Jackman's dedication to the Broadway community was feted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Award from the TONY AWARDS Administration Committee, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian.

He previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. Other Broadway credits include The River and Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway.





