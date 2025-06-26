Hudson Jazz Festival Unveils Preliminary Line-Up for October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House will present the return of the Hudson Jazz Festival, taking place October 3-5, 2025. Curated by creative producer Cat Henry and hosted by jazz media personality Keanna Faircloth, the festival invites audiences to experience fall in the Hudson Valley with a dynamic lineup of jazz's most exciting rising stars-including Joel Ross, Julius Rodriguez, Caity Gyorgy, and BIGYUKI-in one of the region's most beautiful and walkable small towns. (Scroll down for the preliminary line-up.)

From bold genre fusion to vintage vocal stylings, each night of the 2025 Hudson Jazz Festival offers a unique musical flavor in a weekend-long jazz flight of the freshest voices in jazz today.

Performances take place at Hudson Hall, with after-hours and free popup events at local venues and spaces across town. Set against the backdrop of peak leaf-peeping season, Hudson offers not only world-class music but also independent shops, destination dining, and stunning views of the Catskills and the Hudson River-all just a direct two-hour train ride from NYC.

"Whether audiences choose to join us for all festival performances or just one, our goal is the same, to bring people together for an experience that lifts spirits, brings joy, and inspires awe at the breadth of virtuoso talent on these stages." - Cat Henry, Hudson Jazz Festival curator

2025 HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Additional performances to be announced soon.

Friday, October 3

7 PM: Julius Rodriguez Group - Hailed a "prodigy of jazz clubs" by The New York Times, Julius Rodriguez blends jazz, funk, gospel, and R&B into a soulful, boundary-defying sound. A GRAMMY- winning collaborator with legends like Roy Hargrove and Meshell Ndegeocello, Rodriguez is hailed by NPR as "a torchbearer" for New York's new generation of jazz innovators.

9 PM: Opening Night Dance Party feat. BIGYUKI at Second Ward Foundation - NYC's secretweapon, BIGYUKI, electrifies the crowd with his virtuosic blend of jazz, soul, hip hop, and electronica. A collaborator with A Tribe Called Quest, Kamasi Washington, and Lauryn Hill, BIGYUKI's after-hours set brings the groove straight to your soles.

Saturday, October 4

7 PM: Caity Gyorgy Quartet - Two-time JUNO-winning Canadian vocalist Caity Gyorgy (pronounced "George") brings pristine vocals, playful scatting, and a retro-inspired take on jazz's golden age.

Known for originals that sparkle with vintage charm, Gyorgy offers a modern, joyous throwback tothe Great American Songbook.

9 PM: Tristen Jarvis: Deep Tones for Peace at Park Theater - Bassist Tristen Jarvis leads this homage to legendary bassist-composers, from Charles Mingus to Jaco Pastorius and Thundercat. Expect a rich,intimate late-night set celebrating the bass as both heartbeat and soul of the band.

Sunday, October 5

2 PM: Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings at The Caboose - Two-time GRAMMY nominee Alphonso Horne leads The Gotham Kings in a high-energy, New Orleans-style jazz party that bringsthe joyful spirit of early Louis Armstrong into the 21st century with rags, stomps, funk, and lashings ofBig Easy joy.

5 PM: Joel Ross's Good Vibes - Blue Note vibraphonist and composer Joel Ross closes out the weekend with bold, blues-inspired brilliance. Still in his 20s, Ross has earned acclaim for his commanding improvisation, deeply thoughtful compositions, and vibrant, genre-defying vision for thefuture of jazz.

PLUS:

The festival expands into the streets of Hudson with Sounds Around Town, a series of free pop-up performances by Bard College jazz faculty and students. Full lineup to be announced.