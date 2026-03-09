Hubbard Street Dance Chicago To Return to The Joyce This Spring

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Presenting two distinct programs across a two-week engagement featuring exclusive commissions, modern classics, and iconic works from the Verdon Fosse Legacy, the in-demand company will play March 24–April 5 in The Joyce’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

For 48 years, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance, bringing top choreographers and works to its namesake city and performing their works around the world. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, Hubbard Street’s ever-evolving repertory is created by today’s leading international choreographic voices as well as its own incredibly talented resident artists. This makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to present.

Arriving at The Joyce with an electric mix of exclusive commissions and modern classics, Hubbard Street offers audiences two powerhouse programs. During week one (March 24–29), Nacho Duato’s 2005 creation for Hubbard Street, Gnawa, brings grounded sensuality and rhythmic drive to the stage, appearing alongside Aszure Barton’s signature Blue Soup, a kinetic explosion of ensemble precision and theatrical flair. Rounding out the first program is the show-stopping Sweet Gwen Suite by Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon, a highlight of the ongoing historic partnership between Hubbard Street and the Verdon Fosse® Legacy, celebrating the unmistakable style and sophistication of two of American dance’s most iconic figures.

Week two (March 31–April 5) delivers another virtuosic Bob Fosse masterwork, Percussion IV, a study in razor-sharp musicality and commanding presence. Also featured is the Hubbard Street commission Within the Frame by genre-defying choreographer James Gregg, whose work pulses with rhythmic intricacy and structural invention, and Beauty Chasers by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, a sweeping contemporary work rich in lyricism and humanity. The program culminates with Barton’s Blue Soup, returning as a spectacular finale that showcases the company’s depth, power, and fearless versatility.

HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO

JOYCE THEATER PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & PROGRAMS

Program A / Week One

March 24–29

Tue–Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 2pm

Gnawa by Nacho Duato

Sweet Gwen Suite by Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon

Blue Soup by Aszure Barton

A Curtain Chat will follow the performance on Wednesday, March 25.

A special Family Matinee will take place on Sunday, March 29 at 2pm.

Program B / Week Two

March 31–April 5

Tue–Fri 7:30pm; Sat 2pm & 7:30pm; Sun 2pm

Within the Frame by James Gregg

Percussion IV by Bob Fosse

Beauty Chasers by Matthew Rushing

Blue Soup by Aszure Barton

-Subject to Change-