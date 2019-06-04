How to Watch the 2019 Tony Awards on TV and Online!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

We won't let you down! The Tonys are Sunday night and you might be scrambling to find a way to watch the awards without having cable, but have no fear, BroadwayWorld has a list of all the ways to watch the awards. Find the right option for you before James Corden is sure to wow the viewers as host this Sunday.

ON TV

Tune in to CBS on Sunday June 9 (8pm EST/7pm CT/delayed 8:00 pm PT)

INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTS

United Kingdom- Elaine Paige will host a special program covering the 73rd Annual Tony Awards® including performances from the Tony ceremony. The special will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2.

Japan- WOWOW

Canada- Bell's CTV

Latin America, Central and South America-PRAMER'S FILM & ARTS (AMC)

Australia- Foxtel's Arena

New Zealand- Sky Network Arts Channel

Armed Forces Network Television- Available to the US Armed Forces stationed outside of the United States. (Check listings)

China- Broadcast on BestTV and Tencent Video

ONLINE

BroadwayWorld

Follow along all day on Sunday as BroadwayWorld takes you behind the scenes on Instagram, Twitter and as we stream live from the red carpet on Facebook!

CBS All-Access

CBS will offer an outlet for fans to watch the Awards live on their phones, tablets or computers. The service requires a subscription fee of $5.99/month and is available in select markets. Visit CBS.com/allaccess for more details and to sign up for a free trial for the service.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV is offering live streaming of the TONY AWARDS in select cities throughout the country. The service requires a subscription fee of $40/month. Click here for more details.

Hulu Live-TV

Hulu offers a new streaming cable service featuring, in most cases, the CBS network. The service requires a subscription fee starting at $39.99/month. For details and to sign up for a free week-long trial, click here.

PlayStation Vue

Viewers can watch through PlayStation Vue from a web browser, or through apps on iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Roku, Google Chromcast and Amazon Fire TV. Click here for details and to sign up for a free trial.

fuboTV

Viewers can watch via MacPC, Mobile (iOS, Android), Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. Subscriptions start at $54.99/month. Click here to sign up.

DirectTV Now

Tune in on Mac/PC, Mobile (iOS, Android), Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast. Subscriptions start at $50/month. Click here to sign up.

@TheTonyAwards

You can follow the events of the evening on social media. @TheTonyAwards will be sharing behind-the-scenes updates on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter throughout the evening with live red carpet coverage kicking off at 5:30 p.m. ET.





