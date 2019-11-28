How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!

WHAT IS THE PARADE?

The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City. Whether you plan to enjoy the festivities from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 93rd time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

WHERE DOES THE PARADE GO?

The official parade route runs 2.5 miles, from 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.

For spectators in New York or those traveling to the city to see it live, the procession begins by marching down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then turns onto Central Park South, then proceeds down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.

Following a special opening performance on 34th Street, Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship with special performances from the casts of:

-Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

-Beetlejuice

-Hadestown

-Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

-The Radio City Rockettes

WHO WILL PERFORM AT THE PARADE?

With more than 8,000 volunteers dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, parade participants include Macy's colleagues and their friends & families, celebrities, recording artists, athletes, Broadway performers, marching bands, clowns, dancers, cheerleaders and of course, to conclude the festivities... Santa Claus.

In addition to performances from Broadway casts (listed above), viewers should also look out for Broadway veterans Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Billy Porter. Additional performers will include: Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA Astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL® Legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes, and Chris Young.

Some of the world's most beloved characters have floated downtown since 1927. New to this year's line-up of signature floats are Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, Green Eggs and Ham by Netflix, and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS & Gary by Nickelodeon. In celebration of his 75th birthday, a heritage balloon and fan favorite will return to the Parade as Smokey Bear once again takes to the skies over Manhattan.

11 of the nation's best marching bands bring the beat to the holiday revelry, including: Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band (St. Petersburg, FL), Blue Springs High School Golden Regiment (Blue Springs, MO), Catalina Foothills Falcon Band (Tucson, AZ), Franklin Regional Panther Band (Murrysville, PA), Macy's Great American Marching Band (United States), Madison Central High School Band (Richmond, KY), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School's Kings of Halftime (Lithonia, GA), Morgan State University's The Magnificent Marching Machine (Baltimore, MD), NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY), Ronald Reagan High School Marching Band (San Antonio, TX), and Western Carolina University's Pride of the Mountains Marching Band (Cullowhee, NC).

WHEN IS THE PARADE?

The parade officially begins its march at 9am. The three-hour will conclude at 12pm in all timezones. Broadway performances will take place in the first hour of the parade, between 9 and 10am.

A rebroadcast will begin at 2pm in all timezones.

HOW CAN YOU WATCH THE PARADE?

For those who won't be able to make it to the streets of New York City to watch in person, both NBC will bring the spectacle to your television. One of the country's most viewed televised events, the excitement unfolds with the TODAY Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker as hosts.

Additionally, for the fourth year, Macy's, along with NBCUniversal and Verizon, will give viewers an up close and personal second screen experience of the Parade with a 360-degree livestream on Verizon's Youtube page. THE STREAM will go live at 8:30 a.m. EST here and will run through noon EST.

CBS will also broadcast portions of the parade (9:00 AM-12:00 PM, live ET/8:00-11:00 AM, live CT/7:00-10:00 AM, live MT/9:00 AM-12:00 PM, delayed PT.), anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. The CBS broadcast has not yet announced Broadway performances, but BroadwayWorld will keep you posted as details surface.





