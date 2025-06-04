How to See One of the 2025 Tony-Nominated Shows in a City Near You

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards are on everyone's mind this week and Broadway fans are gearing up for Broadway's biggest night. After seeing their favorite shows perform and take home some awards, fans around the country may be wondering where and when they can catch one of this year's Tony-nominated shows in a city near them. BroadwayWorld has all of the information right here!

Below, learn more about all of the Tony-nominated shows from this season that are hitting the road!

Buena Vista Social Club

The Company

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will launch a multi-year North American Tour in Buffalo in September 2026, with additional planned stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many other cities. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

With a book by Marco Ramirez, and direction Saheem Ali, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreographed by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.



Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Death Becomes Her

DEATH BECOMES HER, will head out on a multi-year North American tour beginning in Fall 2026. Launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, the North American tour of DEATH BECOMES HER has stops planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, and many other cities. Additional engagements and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon. DEATH BECOMES HER is currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards.

DEATH BECOMES HER features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make- up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long- suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Maybe Happy Ending

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING by Will Aronson and Hue Park will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon. Maybe Happy Ending is currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards.



MAYBE HAPPY ENDING by Tony Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey, Costume Design is by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos, Lighting Design is by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton, Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski, Video Design by George Reeve, Deborah Abramson is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Managers.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Operation Mincemeat

The Cast

​​Photo credit: Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award nominated Best Musical, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL l is launching a globe-spanning World Tour in 2026. OPERATION MINCEMEAT will tour in North America, the UK, China, New Zealand, and Australia. North American tour dates and casting details will be announced soon. OPERATION MINCEMEAT is currently nominated for 4 Tony Awards.

This extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by the comedy troupe, SpitLip, comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. The decision to write it was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960, before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Keep up with all future tour news, and purchase tickets to all Broadway tours here.