How Many Tom Stoppard Plays Have Been Performed on Broadway?

Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt is now in previews on Broadway, and is set to officially open this Sunday, October 2 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). Leopoldstadt marks the 19th production of a Tom Stoppard play to open on Broadway since Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.



What are the 18 other productions of Tom Stoppard plays to open on Broadway? Let's take a look back!

1. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead opened on Broadway on October 9, 1967 at the Alvin Theatre, then transferred to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, and ran until October 16,1967. The tragicomedy tells the tale of Shakespeare's Hamlet from the perspective of side-characters Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. The Broadway production was directed by Derek Goldby and starred Paul Hecht as the Player, Brian Murray as Rosencrantz and John Wood as Guildenstern. The play was nominated for eight Tony Awards, winning four: Best Play, Scenic Design, Costume Design and Producer.

2. Jumpers

Jumpers opened on Broadway on April 22, 1974 at the Billy Rose Theatre and ran until June 1, 1974. Set in an alternative reality where British astronauts landed on the mood, and "Radical Liberals" have overtaken the British government, Jumpers is a comedy saterizing the field of academic philosphy. Directed by Peter Wood, featuring choreography and staging by Dennis Nahat and original music by Claus Ogerman, this production starred Brian Bedford and Jill Clayburgh. Bedford won the Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Performance.

3. Travesties

Travesties opened on Broadway on Oct 30, 1975 at the Ethel Barrymore Theater and ran until March 13, 1976. The play centers on Henry Carr, an elderly man who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during the First World War, and his interactions with James Joyce when he was writing Ulysses, Tristan Tzara during the rise of Dada, and Lenin leading up to the Russian Revolution, all of whom were living in Zürich during that time. The original Broadway production was directed by Peter Wood, and starred James Booth as James Joyce, John Bott as Bennett, Frances Cuka as Nadezhda Krupskaya, Tim Curry as Tristan Tzara, Beth Morris as Cecily Carruthers, Meg Wynn Owen as Gwendolen Carr, Harry Towb as Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (Lenin), and John Wood as Henry Carr. Travesties won the Tony Award for Best Play, and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for John Wood.

4. Dirty Linen & New-Found-Land

Dirty Linen & New-Found-Land opened on Broadway on January 11, 1977 at the John Golden Theatre, and ran until May 28, 1977. It is a pair of two Tom Stoppard plays that are always performed together. The play centers on a Select Committee of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, who have come together to discuss a political sex scandal in the tabloids. Directed by Ed Berman, the production starred Francis Bethencourt, Jacob Brooke, Merwin Goldsmith, Stephen D. Newman, Stephen Scott, Leila Blake, Humphrey Davis, Cecilia Hart, Remak Ramsay, and MichaelTolaydo.

5. Dogg's Hamlet, Cahoot's Macbeth

Dogg's Hamlet, Cahoot's Macbeth opened on October 3, 1979 at the 22 Steps and ran until October 28, 1979. Dogg's Hamlet, Cahoot's Macbeth are two plays, written to be performed together. In Dogg's Hamlet the actors speak a language called Dogg, which consists of English words but with different meanings than their typical definition. This play centers around three schoolchildren who rehearse a performance of Hamlet in English, which is to them a foreign language. In Cahoot's Macbeth a performance of Macbeth is performed under the eyes of a secret police officer who suspects the actors of subversion against the state. The production was directed by Ed Berman, and featured John Challis, Ben Gotlieb, Peter Grayer, Davis Hall, Louis Haslar, Ruth Hunt, Stephen D. Newman, John Straub, Alan Thompson, Sarah Venable, and Peter Woodthorpe.

6. Night and Day

Night and Day opened on Broadway on November 27, 1979 at the ANTA Playhouse and ran until February 16, 1980. Night and Day is a satire of British news media, set in them maginary African country of Kambawi, and centers on themes of colonization, language, and alternate realities. Directed by Peter Wood, the Broadway production starred Maggie Smith as Ruth Carson, Paul Hecht as Dick Wagner, Joseph Maher as Geoffrey Carson, Clarence Williams III as President Mageeba, Peter Evans as Jacob Milne, Larry Riley as Francis, Dwight Schultz as George Guthrie, T. J. Scott as Alastair Carson.

7. The Real Thing

The Real Thing opened on Broadway on January 5, 1984 at the

Plymouth Theatre and ran until May 12, 1985. The play follows Henry, a playwright married to Charlotte, the lead actress in his play about a failing marriage. When Henry's affair with their friend Annie threatens to destroy his own marriage, life begins imitating art. Directed by Mike Nichols, the original Broadway cast featured Glenn Close as Annie, Jeremy Irons as Henry, Christine Baranski as Charlotte, Peter Gallagher as Billy, Cynthia Nixon as Debbie, Vyto Ruginis as Brodie, and Kenneth Welsh as Max. The Real Thing was nominated for 7 Tony awards and won 5: Best Play, Best Actor In A Play for Jeremy Irons, Best Actress In A Play for Glenn Close, Best Featured Actress In A Play for Christine Baranski, Best Direction Of A Play for Mike Nichols.

8. Artist Descending a Staircase

Artist Descending a Staircase opened on Broadway on November 30, 1989 at the Helen Hayes Theater and ran through December 31, 1989. A comedic exploration of the purpose and meaning of art, the play is centered around a murder mystery, involving an artist who dies from falling down the stairs. Directed by Tim Luscombe, the play featured Michael Cumpsty as Young Beauchamp, Jim Fyfe as Young Martello, Harold Gould as Beauchamp, John McMartin as Donner, Stephanie Roth as Sophie, Paxton Whitehead as Martello, and Michael Winther as Young Donner.

9. The Real Inspector Hound and The Fifteen Minute Hamlet

The Real Inspector Hound and The Fifteen Minue Hamlet opened on Broadway on August 13, 1992 at the Criterion Center Stage Right, and ran through October 4, 1992. They are two one-act plays that were performed together. The Real Inspector Hound is centered on two theatre critics who are watching a setup of a country house murder mystery, in the style of a whodunit. They become involved in the action, andbegins to life imitates art. The Fifteen Minute Hamlet is an exceprt from Stoppard's Dogg's Hamlet (mentioned above!), which conndeses Hamlet into 13 minutes. It is followed by another reduced performance of Hamlet with a 2-minute run time, bringing the total performance time of The Fifteen Minute Hamlet to... 15 minutes. The production was directed by Gloria Muzio, and starred Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Drudge, Anthony Fusco as Simon, David Healy as Birdboot, Simon Jones as Moon, Rod McLachlan as Inspector Hound, Gene Silvers as The Body, J. Smith-Cameron as Felicity, Jane Summerhays as Cynthia, Jeff Weiss as Magnus and Radio Announcer's Voice.

10. Arcadia

Arcaida opened on Broadway on March 30, 1995 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, and ran through August 27, 1995. Considered by critics to be one of Tom Stoppard's most significant, if not his most significant work, the play explores the relationship between past and present, disecting and discussing the nature of evidence and truth in the context of modern ideas about history, mathematics, and physics. Directed by Trevor Nunn, the production starred Lisa Banes as Lady Croom, Blair Brown as Hannah Jarvis, Richard Clarke as Jellaby, Billy Crudup as Septimus Hodge, Jennifer Dundas as Thomasina Coverly, Victor Garber as Bernard Nightingale, Paul Giamatti as Ezra Chater, John Griffin as Gus Coverly/Augustus Coverly, Robert Sean Leonard as Valentine Coverly, Peter Maloney as Richard Noakes, David Manis as Captain Brice, RN, and Haviland Morris as Chloë Coverly. The production was nominated for three Tony Awards.

11. The Real Thing

The Real Thing had its first Broadway revival in 2000. The production opened on April 17, 2000 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, and ran through August 13, 2000. Directed by David Leveaux, this revival starred Stephen Dillane as Henry, Jennifer Ehle as Annie, Joshua Henderson as Brodie, Nigel Lindsay as Max, Charlotte Parry as Debbie, Oscar Pearce as Billy, Sarah Woodward as Charlotte. The production earned three Tony Awards: Best Actor In A Play for Stephen Dillane, Best Actress In a Play for Jennifer Ehle, and Best Revival of a Play.

12. The Invention of Love

The Invention of Love opened on Broadway on March 29, 2001 at the Lyceum Theatre, and ran until June 30, 2001. The play is about the life of poet A. E. Housman, and is written from his persepctive at the end of his life. Directed by Jack O'Brien, The Invention of Love featured Daniel Davis, Neal Dodson, Richard Easton, Mireille Enos, David Harbour, Paul Hecht, Brian Hutchison, Byron Jennings, Robert Sean Leonard, Andrew McGinn, Peter McRobbie, Matthew Floyd Miller, Mark Nelson, Guy Paul, Martin Rayner, Peter A. Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Turner, and Jeff Weiss. The production was nominated for five Tony Awards and won two: Best Actor In A Play for Richard Easton, and Best Featured Actor In A Play for Robert Sean Leonard.

13. Jumpers

The Broadway revival of Jumpers opened on September 25, 2004 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and ran until July 11, 2004. Directed by David Leveaux, the production starred Simon Russell Beale in his Broadway debut as George, Essie Davis in her Broadway debut as Dotty, Nicky Henson as Archie, Eliza Lumley in her Broadway debut as Secretary, John Rogan as Crouch, Nicholas Woodeson as Bones, Michael Arnold as Jumper, Andrew Asnes in his Broadway debut as Jumper, Clark Scott Carmichael as Jumper, Karl Christian as Jumper Swing, Tom Hildebrand in his Broadway debut as Jumper, Michael Hollick in his Broadway debut as Jumper (Greystoke), Don Johanson as Jumper, Joseph P. McDonnell as Jumper, Hillel Meltzer as Jumper (McFee), Aaron Vexler in his Broadway debut as Jumper Swing. The production was nominated for four Tony Awards.

14. The Coast of Utopia [Part 1 - Voyage], The Coast of Utopia [Part 2 - Shipwreck], The Coast of Utopia [Part 3 - Salvage]

The Coast of Utopia is a trilogy of plays, which began performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 27, 2006 at Lincoln Center, and closed on May 13, 2007. The Coast of Utopia [Part 1 - Voyage] ran from Nov 27, 2006 - May 12, 2007; The Coast of Utopia [Part 2 - Shipwreck] ran from Dec 21, 2006 - May 12, 2007, and The Coast of Utopia [Part 3 - Salvage] ran from Feb 18, 2007 - May 13, 2007. The play features on the philosophical debates in pre-revolution Russia between 1833 and 1866. Directed by Jack O'Brien, the cast featured Brían F. O'Byrne, Richard Easton, Jennifer Ehle, Billy Crudup, Ethan Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Martha Plimpton, David Harbour, Jason Butler Harner and Amy Irving. The production was nominated for ten Tony Awards and won seven: Best Play, Best Featured Actor In A Play for Billy Crudup, Best Featured Actress In A Play for Jennifer Ehle, Best Direction Of A Play for Jack O'Brien, Best Scenic Design Of A Play for Bob Crowley and Scott Pask, Best Costume Design Of A Play for Catherine Zuber, and Best Lighting Design Of A Play for Brian MacDevitt. Its seven wins broke the Tony record for the most awards given to a play.[5

15. Rock 'n' Roll (Nov 04, 2007 - Mar 09, 2008)

Rock 'n' Roll opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and ran through March 9, 2008. The play spans the years from 1968 to 1990, and is focused on Prague, where a rock 'n' roll band comes to symbolise resistance to the Communist regime, and on Cambridge where the verities of love and death are shaping the lives of three generations in the family of a Marxist philosopher. The production, directed by Trevor Nunn, featured Nicole Ansari as Lenka, Brian Avers as Stephen, Mary Bacon as Gillian/Magda, Brian Cox as Max, Sinéad Cusack as Eleanor/Esme (Older), Alice Eve as Esme (Younger)/Alice, Seth Fisher as The Piper/Policeman, Stephen Kunken as Ferdinand, Quentin Maré as Nigel/Interrogator, Ken Marks as Milan/Waiter, Alexandra Neil as Candida, Anna O'Donoghue as Pupil, and Rufus Sewell as Jan. It earned four Tony nominations.

16. Arcadia

The Revival of Arcadia opened on March 17, 2011 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and ran through June 19, 2011. Directed by David Leveaux and choreographed by Jodi Moccia, this revival starred Margaret Colin as Lady Croom, Billy Crudup as Bernard Nightingale, Raúl Esparza as Valentine Coverly, Glenn Fleshler as Captain Brice, RN, Grace Gummer as Chloë Coverly, Edward James Hyland as Jellaby, Byron Jennings as Richard Noakes, Bel Powley as

Thomasina Coverly, Tom Riley as Septimus Hodge, Noah Robbins as Gus Coverly/Augustus Coverly, David Turner as Ezra Chater, and Lia Williams as Hannah Jarvis. The revival won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, and Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play by Billy Crudup.

17. The Real Thing (Oct 30, 2014 - Jan 04, 2015)

The revival of The Real Thing opened on October 30, 2014 at the American Airlines Theatre and ran until January 4, 2015. This revival, directed by Sam Gold, starred Maggie Gyllenhaal

in her Broadway debut as Annie, Josh Hamilton as Max, Ewan McGregor in his Broadway debut as Henry, Cynthia Nixon as Charlotte, Alex Breaux as Brodie, Ronan Raftery as Billy, and Madeline Weinstein as Debbie.

18. Travesties (Apr 24, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018)

The Broadway revival of Travesties opened on April 24, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre and ran until June 17, 2018. The production, directed by Patrick Marber, starred Tom Hollander as Henry Carr, Peter McDonald in his Broadway debut as James Joyce, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Opal Alladin as Nadya, Dan Butler as Lenin, Patrick Kerr as Bennett, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, and Sara Topham as Cecily. The production was nominated for four Tony Awards: Best Revival Of A Play, Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for Tom Hollander, Best Direction Of A Play for Patrick Marber, and Best Sound Design Of A Play for Adam Cork.

19. Leopoldstadt (Oct 02, 2022 - Jan 29, 2023)

Leopoldstadt opens on Broadway this Sunday, October 2 at the Longacre Theatre. Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family into the heart of the 20th Century, spanning fifty years of time over two hours. Leopoldstadt is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber.

Leopoldstadt's cast features Jesse Aaronson* (The Play That Goes Wrong off-Broadway), Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), Jenna Augen* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Japhet Balaban* (The Thing About Harry on Freeform), Corey Brill ("The Walking Dead," Gore Vidal's The Best Man), Daniel Cantor* (Tuesdays with Morrie off-Broadway), Faye Castelow* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Erica Dasher* ("Jane By Design"), Eden Epstein* ("Sweetbitter" on Starz, "See" on Apple TV+), Gina Ferrall (Big River, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Arty Froushan* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Charlotte Graham* (The Tempest at A.R.T.), Matt Harrington (Matilda The Musical), Jacqueline Jarrold (The Cherry Orchard), Sarah Killough (Travesties), David Krumholtz ("Numb3rs," Oppenheimer), Caissie Levy (The Bedwetter; Caroline, or Change), Colleen Litchfield* ("The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+), Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves), Aaron Neil* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Theatre World Award winner Seth Numrich (Travesties, War Horse), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Christopher James Stevens*, Sara Topham (Travesties), three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Assassins, Falsettos, Burn This), Dylan S. Wallach (Betrayal), Reese Bogin*, Max Ryan Burach*, Calvin James Davis*, Michael Deaner*, Romy Fay* ("Best Foot Forward" on Apple TV+), Pearl Scarlett Gold*, Jaxon Cain Grundleger*, Wesley Holloway*, Ava Michele Hyl*, Joshua Satine*, Aaron Shuf*, and Drew Squire*.