From Copacabana to HARMONY: Learn About Bruce Sussman's Musical Journey

Learn more about Barry Manilow's longtime collaborator and see what Bruce Sussman has written for the stage, TV, and film!

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Harmony

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's new original musical Harmony is currently in previews on Broadway and is officially set to open tonight, Monday, November 13. While some Broadway fans may be more familiar with Manilow's name, Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow have a long collaboration history filled with Grammy-winning gold records, songs for musicals, film, televison and more!

Learn more about Bruce Sussman's career below!

Where did Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow meet? 

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman have been writing songs together for over 40 years! Sussman was raised on Long Island, and after graduating from Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvaia, he returned to New York where he was accepted into the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. This is where Sussman and Manilow first met and began collaborating. 

Harmony

How many songs have Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow written together? 

Sussman and Manilow have written over 200 songs together! Perhaps best known is the Grammy-winning hit 'Copacabana'. 'Copacabana' peaked at number 8 on Billboard's Top 40 chart in 1978, and reached the Top 10 in Belgium, Canada, France and the Netherlands. The track was certified Gold, and earned Barry Manilow his first and only Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Additional songs co-written by Sussman and Manilow, and sung by Manilow, include 'I Made It Through the Rain,' 'This is My Town,' and more. 

What has Bruce Sussman written for film and TV? 

In addition to being a hit song, Copacabana was the source material for a made-for-television film musical. Also with Barry Manilow, Sussman wrote the song scores for the animnatd films The Pebble and the Penguin, Thumbelina, and Disney's Oliver & Company!

Listen to Let Me Be Your Wings from 'Thumbelina' (sung by Gary Imhoff & Jodi Benson) below!

Listen to 'Perfect Isn't Easy' (sung by Bette Midler) from Oliver & Company below!

What has Bruce Sussman written for the stage? 

The song Copacabana also became the source material for a one-act casino show, and then a two-act stage musical for which Sussman co-authored the book and lyrics with Manilow and Jack Feldman. The stage show ran for two years at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's West End, and toured the UK and the US. 

Sussman co-authored the scores for Ted Tally's Coming Attractions, which was produced Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. Sussman also co-authored the score for Wendy Wasserstein’s musical Miami Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. 

Sussman's songs have been featured in stage revues including The Madwoman of Central Park West, Tuxedos for Hire, and Whoop-DeeDoo! Off-Broadway and in London. 

When did Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow begin working on Harmony? 

Harmony: A New Musical had developmental productions at the La Jolla Playhouse in 1997, the Alliance Theatre in 2013, and the Ahmanson Theatre in 2014. The musical had its New York debut at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in 2022, and is currently in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway!



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside HARMONYs Ice Cream Social Photo
Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Ice Cream Social

Dive into HARMONY's Ice Cream Social with photos! Get an inside look at the event, featuring actors Chip Zien, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, and more.

2
Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway

The first production photos and video highlights have been released for the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. Check out a first look here!

3
How Often Are Broadway Musicals About Real People? Photo
How Often Are Broadway Musicals About Real People?

This time, the reader question was: With Harmony sharing the real story of The Comedian Harmonists, I’m wondering- how often are Broadway musicals about real people who actually existed?

4
A Look Back on HARMONYs Journey to Broadway Photo
A Look Back on HARMONY's Journey to Broadway

Harmony, the original musical  with music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, is finally making its long-awaited Broadway premiere! Learn more about Harmony's long journey to the Broadway stage here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Broadway Logo Cap Harmony Broadway Logo Cap
Harmony Logo Pin Harmony Logo Pin
Harmony Piano Key Hoodie Harmony Piano Key Hoodie
Harmony Broadway Program Book Harmony Broadway Program Book

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

From Copacabana to HARMONY: Learn About Bruce Sussman's Musical JourneyFrom Copacabana to HARMONY: Learn About Bruce Sussman's Musical Journey
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for OctoberDRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
JAWS: Behind the Scenes - Fun Facts You Might Not Know About the Blockbuster MovieJAWS: Behind the Scenes - Fun Facts You Might Not Know About the Blockbuster Movie
Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!Throwing a Tony Awards Watch Party? See Show-Inspired Menu Ideas!

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You