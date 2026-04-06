House of DOV to Present World Premiere of CIRCLE OF APATHY in Lake Forest

House of DOV will present the World Premiere of Circle of Apathy on Saturday, June 20 at 6PM and Sunday, June 21 at 2:30PM at Ragdale, 1260 North Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL, 60045; and on Saturday, June 27 at 7pm and Sunday, June 28 at 3pm at the Gorton Center.

In Circle of Apathy, the new dance project from House of DOV featuring live music from Family Junket, the ensemble explores the cycles of growth and disintegration intrinsic to nature and works together to build physical structures which increase in precarity as the group strives toward expansion.

Family Junket's five musicians blare dense soul with moments of ambience: voices wail, altered by a vocal pedal; saxophone, flute and violin harmonize over precomposed loops; djembe, drum kit and percussion punctuate echoing acoustic piano. House of DOV's seven dancers push against seemingly immovable forces, find new hand and footholds, and creep forward like a vine up a brick wall. A woman walks through an increasingly dense wood until the brush closes around her entirely. When all paths disappear from sight, a figure steps blindly forward, trusting that there will be a stepping stone beneath their foot.

Drew Lewis serves as Creative Director and Choreographer, with Rahila Coats as Assistant Director and Vocalist. Max Lazarus is Music Director, performing on keyboard, saxophone, flute, guitar, and synth, and Adeline Else leads Lighting Design. The dancers include Adeline Else, Isabella Limosnero, Hannah Marcus, Mya McClellan, Charles Pierson, Milo Sachse-Hofheimer, and Isabelle Taylor. Family Junket features Hasani Cannon on percussion, Scott Daniel on violin, and Jonah Lazarus on percussion.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for Ragdale start at $15 (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased here. Tickets for Gorton Center start at $20 and can be purchased here for the June 27 performance and here for the June 28 performance.