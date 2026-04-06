Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Officially Begins Broadway Previews

You can now get a first look at Schmigadoon! on Broadway as the cast takes their first preview bows. Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy, and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

The new musical began previews on Saturday, April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre and will open on Monday, April 20. The production will run through Sunday, September 6. Recommended for everyone ages 10+, Schmigadoon! runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.