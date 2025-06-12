House Approves $9.4 Billion 'Rescissions' Bill, Endangering NPR, PBS, and Global Aid Funding

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed a sweeping $9.4 billion rescissions package, triggering a rollback of previously appropriated funds, most notably $1.1 billion in federal support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which sustains NPR, PBS, and over 1,500 local public media outlets across America. The vote passed by a razor-thin margin of 214–212

Patricia Harrison, CPB’s president, urged Congress to reconsider, saying that funding is “irreplaceable” and essential for public safety and cultural access. She warned that stripping away federal dollars could force local stations to slash staff, reduce programming, or shutter entirely .

According to a report from CBS News, the cuts would overwhelmingly impact stations in states won by President Trump in 2024, roughly 60 percent of the affected outlets. This includes major market stations in Houston and Miami, as well as smaller rural broadcasters.

Beyond media, the bill wipes away roughly $900 million from global health initiatives, including HIV/AIDS, maternal health, and pandemic preparedness, and slashes $800 million in humanitarian aid for displaced communities, water access, and family reunification efforts.

Aid organizations and global health advocates warn of deadly consequences, with Oxfam’s Abby Maxman cautioning that prior cuts have left “women, children and families…without food, clean water and critical services.”

The Trump administration is invoking a little-used budget procedure that allows the president to formally request that Congress cancel funds it has already approved. Once the request is submitted, it triggers a 45-day window during which the funds are frozen. If Congress does not vote on the request within that time, the funding remains intact.

This process requires only a simple majority to pass in the Senate, unlike most spending bills, which need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. This means Republicans could approve the measure without any Democratic support.

The Senate is expected to take up the bill in July. It’s being billed as just the first in a series of potential rescissions efforts .

Senators Lisa Murkowski (R‑AK) and Susan Collins (R‑ME) have voiced opposition, Murkowski defending public media as “a key part of daily life,” and Collins rejecting cuts to global HIV efforts like PEPFAR. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused the GOP of embracing cruelty, while Rep. Jim McGovern (D‑MA) argued these rescissions will lead to “the deaths of hundreds of thousands,” accusing the measure of weakening America’s diplomatic standing.

Republican leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, frame the package as fiscal discipline aligned with DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), declaring it a win for taxpayers.

Since returning to office, the Trump administration has launched a wide-ranging effort to defund and reshape arts and cultural institutions. At the Kennedy Center, Trump dismissed the entire board, named himself chairman, and dismantled diversity-focused initiatives, sparking artist resignations, including a planned engagement of Hamilton, and audience backlash.

The administration has also slashed grants from the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities, disbanded the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, and targeted universities and news outlets, part of a broader ideological push critics say threatens cultural independence and expression.