Hot Tickets of the Week: THE GREAT GATSBY, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting September 8, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride

Hot off the record-breaking success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Jeff Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Maybe Happy Ending

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?

Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests The Muppets

Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions.

The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.



