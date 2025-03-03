Hot Tickets of the Week: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, OTHELLO and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting March 3, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to today!

BOOP! The Musical

Betty's on Broadway! For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club has officially arrived on Broadway. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Othello

Previews are now underway for Othello on Broadway. This spring, experience Shakespeare's epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as 'Othello,' the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays 'Iago,' the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago's relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Real Women Have Curves

The box office just opened for Real Women Have Curves on Broadway. The new musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Six

Did you know that six new queens just took over at Six on Broadway? That's right, the queendom is now under the rule of Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, and Taylor Marie Daniel. There's never been a better time to catch them in action, because we've got a promo code to lose your head over!

