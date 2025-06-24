Hostos Center For The Arts & Culture to Present ALBITA: 100 YEARS OF SON CUBANO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present ALBITA: 100 Years of Son Cubano, a concert honoring the iconic Cuban rhythm that laid the foundation for salsa and forever transformed Latin music. Multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Cuban superstar Albita headlines the festivities, joined by acclaimed salsa act Los Hermanos Moreno and Nodal y Los Soneros De Oriente, a group deeply rooted in the son cubano. The concert opens with Tony Rosa's Rumba All-Stars, setting the stage for an unforgettable summer evening. The concert takes place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. in the Main Theater of Hostos Community College, located at 450 Grand Concourse (at 149th Street) in the Bronx.

About Son Cubano

Son Cubano is a foundational Cuban genre that blends Spanish musical styles and instruments with African-based rhythms, call-and-response vocals, and percussion instruments. The son's immense popularity in Cuba inspired musicians and iconic bands such Miguel Matamoros, founder of Trío Matamoros in 1925, who was instrumental in establishing the genre and launching its golden era. His classic song "Lágrimas Negras" is revered as the quintessential son. The genre's most significant legacy is salsa, which firmly took root and flourished in New York City's Latin music scene. Son is widely considered the "father of salsa," directly influencing its rhythms, instrumentation, and structure.

About The Artists

Albita, the recipient of Cuba's highest artistic honor - the "Orden por la Cultura Nacional" (Order for National Culture) - is a two-time Grammy and Emmy Award winner, celebrated for her powerful voice and for revitalizing traditional Cuban music. With 17 award nominations and a recent 2024 Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, she proudly carries the authentic sounds of Cuba to audiences worldwide. Among her many achievements, famed photographer Annie Leibovitz chose her for her book Women, and she was crowned Queen of the Calle Ocho Carnival in 2005. Her most well-known and beloved songs include "Que Manera de Quererte," "Parranda, Laud y Son," "Traigo el Son," and "Contigo" among many others. She has collaborated with icons of Latin music, including Celia Cruz, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Chucho Valdés and most recently with Lenier, continuing to bridge traditional and contemporary sounds. As a singer, actress, composer, and producer, Albita always inspires and moves audiences everywhere.

Los Hermanos Moreno, formed in New Jersey in 1989 by brothers William and Nelson Moreno, is a celebrated tropical salsa band known for their energetic, aggressive salsa style. They rose to prominence in the 1990s with a landmark performance at New York's Madison Square Garden and hits like "Sopa de Pichón" and "Quimbombó." Led by Nelson Moreno - trombonist and vocalist - the band has released critically acclaimed albums including Para Alegrarte la Vida, Together, and Una Miradita. With a constant presence in the New York salsa scene and extensive tours across the Americas, Europe, and Japan, the group has solidified its popularity among salsa music aficionados worldwide.

Nodal y Los Soneros de Oriente, with over two decades of experience, are leading exponents of traditional Cuban son in New York. Under Nodal's leadership, they preserve the authentic essence and flavor of Cuban son, performing at the city's major festivals and cultural venues while earning accolades for their contributions to Latin music in the diaspora. As cultural ambassadors, Nodal y Los Soneros de Oriente connect New York's Cuban and Latino communities to their musical roots. Their dedication to preserving and promoting Cuban son has made them a defining presence in the city's cultural life. Through collaborations with internationally recognized artists, they continue to keep the tradition alive and relevant for new generations.

Tony Rosa is a renowned New York-based conguero and batá drum player, celebrated for his artistry and deep roots in Afro-Cuban music. He began playing congas at a young age and is one of the few apprentices of the legendary conguero Francisco Aguabella. He has performed with acclaimed ensembles such as the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra and the Chico O'Farrill Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra, earning praise for his rhythmic precision and vibrant stage presence. With his group Rumba All-Stars, Tony Rosa brings together a powerhouse lineup of top=tier musicians dedicated to honoring and advancing Cuban rumba and Afro-Latin rhythms. Their electrifying performances pay tribute to legends such as Los Papines while infusing classic rumba with fresh energy and contemporary flair.