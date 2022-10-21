Horror Short ROUTER By Ryan Spahn To Premiere At NYC Halloween Film Festival

Actor-filmmaker Ryan Spahn (Good Enemy) made a short horror film that will have its world premiere at the NYC Halloween Film Festival on October 21st.

"Router" was selected by the film festival for its inaugural year.

Starring Britt Vicars (39 Steps), the short thriller was shot during the pandemic with a crew of three. Thomas Brunot (The Raging Heart of Maggie Acker) served as the director of photography, with Pablo Signori (Nora Highland) writing the film's original score. Ryan Spahn is the writer and director.

When her internet goes down, Jeanine (Britt Vicars) discovers a disturbing, hidden signal listed on her neighbor's router.

The short will be released on Vimeo after its world premiere on October 21st, 2022.