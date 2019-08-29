Hope Goldman & Jordan Macintosh-Hougham Present GLITCH

Combining dance performance with technology, this split bill will premier new dance works by Jordan MacIntosh-Hougham, as well as, Hope Goldman in collaboration with Andrew Moffat.Together, they offer audiences a vision of a world in which technology doesn't hamper our imaginations, but excites them into new discoveries.

As technology advances, the line between the real and the virtual continues to blur. This split bill brings to one stage MacIntosh-Hougham's queer exploration of hyper-performativity in the digital age with Goldman and Moffat's investigation of the possibilities and promises of virtual spaces, and how they can be intertwined seamlessly in performance.

In Jordan MacIntosh-Hougham's "Bad! Bad! Bad!" a menagerie of characters in pastel wigs perform as camera crew and dancers, manipulating the video to scrutinize, highlight, and perhaps even celebrate their own insecurities. Originally created as part of Velocity Dance Center's Bridge Project in 2018, the piece was recently reworked and reset on the Shaun Keylock Company in Portland, where it was performed in May 2019 to rave reviews and delighted audiences. In this third iteration, MacIntosh-Hougham hones in on the relationship between the dancers and the camera. The result is a deeply relatable and even laugh-out-loud funny play on the warped perceptions of ourselves we endlessly iterate, leaving the audience questioning if "failing," in the face of normative expectations, is really as bad as we think.

This is Hope Goldman and Andrew Moffat's third and largest collaboration to date. Their previous work has been seen in Chicago and Urbana-Champaign, IL, as well as at Washington & Lee University. Additionally, you may seen their work talked about on the web at boingboing.net or Graphics Processing Unit design company, Nvidia.

Goldman and Moffat's newest collaboration is an exciting blend of both dance performance and mind-bending technologies. Interrupting the idea of what traditional concert dance can be, this work uses experimental dance movement technology that can join live performances happening in different physical and digital spaces. Audiences will witness live dancers interacting with virtual environments and performers in remote locations. These projected visuals blend seamlessly and interactively creating a new model where the performance space is no longer confined to the physicality of the theater.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES:

Friday October 25th 8p

Saturday October 26th 5p & 8p

Sunday October 27th 3p

LOCATION:

Yaw Theater at Equinox Studios 6520 5th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108.

Easily accessible by 60, 131, 132, 154 bus lines with street parking available

TICKETS:

glitchdance.bpt.me

Presale $15

At the door $25

MORE INFO:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You