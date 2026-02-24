Hook & Eye Theater and P&T Knitwear to Host 'PLAN C' Letter Writing Event

To celebrate the start of Women's History Month, P&T Knitwear will welcome Hook & Eye Theater to host an evening of letter writing inspired by their upcoming play, "PLAN C" - a darkly funny, time-collapsing caper of resistance, resourcefulness, and rebellion, where history collides with the here-and-now, and women running things aren't nearly as quiet as they seem.

Join "PLAN C" ensemble members to write your own secret letter to an important woman in your life. Craft supplies are included in your ticket, and P&T Knitwear will mail it off for you. The event runs from 6:30-8:00pm on Friday, February 27 at P&T Knitwear, 180 Orchard Street, NY NY 10002. Tickets are $10 at https://tinyurl.com/PLANCLETTER.

"PLAN C" is Hook & Eye Theater's darkly funny, time-collapsing caper of resistance, resourcefulness, and rebellion, where history collides with the here-and-now, and women running things aren't nearly as quiet as they seem. In 1620 Brussels, imperial postmistress Alexandrine Von Taxis, moves more than mail through the empire's hands during The Thirty Years' War. In present-day West Virginia, Charley Gibson runs her family's hardware store, where lockers hide more than tools. One misplaced letter. One break-in. As 17th-century espionage collides with a small-town network, "PLAN C" exposes how rebellion takes shape-through wit, nerve, and crossing a line.