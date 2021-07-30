Hollywood Pantages Theatre Will Require All Guests to Be Fully Vaccinated For Upcoming Performances

Broadway in Hollywood and Hollywood Pantages Theatre have announced that ticketholders will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This vaccination policy is in effect for performances now through October 10, 2021, and will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis. A policy update for performances after October 10, 2021, will be posted at a later date. This policy is subject to change.

This joint effort between theatre management and audiences is meant to provide the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crew, and staff as preparations continue to re-open the doors and Raise the Curtain - beginning with the return of HAMILTON on August 17, 2021.

"Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. All California residents may request a digital vaccination record at MyVaccineRecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Guests under age 12 or those who need a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons or due to a sincerely held religious belief must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theatre. Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre.

Masks are required for all ticketholders, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Please find the latest policy updates here: www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SafeAndClean.

Additionally, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office will reopen for in-person ticket sales & customer service assistance on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12pm. A friendly reminder that tickets purchased in-person at the box office incur no additional Ticketmaster fees. This includes single tickets for HAMILTON and all Broadway in Hollywood events.

HAMILTON will begin performances at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on August 17, 2021. Commencement of these performances will officially mark the end of what will be a 17-month intermission - which began on the production's original start date, March 12, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the touring Broadway industry and Broadway itself.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE FOR ALL PERFORMANCES between August 17, 2021, and January 2, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices range from $55-$195 with a select number of premiums from $369. There will be a lottery for a limited number of $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office (reopening Tue, August 3rd at 12pm). To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.