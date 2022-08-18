Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation to Present the NY Premiere of GEORGE TSONTAKIS: Portraits of El Greco -- Book II

The performers include clarinetist Spyros Mourikis, violinist Kurt Nikkanen, violist Rita Porfiris. cellist Zuill Bailey, and pianist Maria Asteriadou.

Aug. 18, 2022 
Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation to Present the NY Premiere of GEORGE TSONTAKIS: Portraits of El Greco -- Book II

The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation will present a program featuring the New York premiere of George Tsontakis's Portraits of El Greco - Book II on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7pm in Merkin Concert Hall. The program will also include Beethoven's String Trio in G Major, the Brahms' Clarinet Trio in A minor and BartÃ³k's Contrasts. The performers include clarinetist Spyros Mourikis, violinist Kurt Nikkanen, violist Rita Porfiris. cellist Zuill Bailey, and pianist Maria Asteriadou.

Nicholas Kourides, Chairman of the Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation's Board states, "The year 2022 is a milestone for HACF as it celebrates the 10th anniversary of its mission to make the vibrant legacy of Greece accessible to all. This concert is extremely meaningful to us, as it marks the first time the Foundation has commissioned a new work by a major composer of Greek descent, presented in its New York premiere by world class musicians most of whom are Greek-born or are of Greek heritage."

Composer George Tsontakis is the recipient of the 2005 Grawemeyer Award and is distinguished composer in residence at Bard College Conservatory of Music. His work Portraits of El Greco - Book II, explores the paintings of El Greco combining projected images with a contemporary music setting. Mr. Tsontakis highlights his link to the great artist El Greco - Domenicus Theotocopoulos - by way of his Cretan heritage. He says "what a privilege it has been to associate my work and visions with the great painter and all with humility." El Greco Book II was commissioned by a consortium of five groups - HACF; Schubert Club (St. Paul, MN); Mozaic Music Festival, San Luis Obispo, CA; Colorado College Chamber Music Festival, Colorado Springs; and the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music, Tucson, AZ. The commission followed the very successful 2014 premiere of El Greco Book I by the Boston Chamber Music Society in Boston's Sander's Theater. El Greco Book I was commissioned by the Boston Music Society.

Tickets, priced at $50 and $35, and $20 for students with ID, are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192162Â®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kaufmanmusiccenter.org%2Fmch%2Fevent%2Fgeorge-tsontakis-portraits-by-el-greco-book-ii%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Telephone at 212.501.3330. Merkin Concert Hall is located at the Kaufman Music Center at 129 West 67th Street




