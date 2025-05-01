Helen J. Shen, Jon M. Chu & More Included on Gold House's A100 List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gold House has unveiled its annual A100 List - the definitive honor for the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders across industries. This year's A100 honorees have shattered records and redefined standards across culture. In entertainment, Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu with Bowen Yang and Michelle Yeoh, became the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation globally. For his work as a director, Chu has been named an "A1" in entertainment, an honor reserved for those selected as the most impactful in their respective categories.

Other notable honors in entertainment include Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen for Maybe Happy Ending, David Henry Hwang and Daniel Dae Kim for Yellow Face, and Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Dave Derrick Jr. & Dana Ledoux Miller for Moana 2. The full A100 List and Selection Committee can be found here.

Gold House will celebrate the honorees through a slate of events from May 9 to May 10, 2025, including the A100 Celebratory Reception co-hosted with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and East West Bank, the A100 Honorees Dinner exclusively for past and present A100 Honorees and Judges, and the Gold Gala, the most prestigious and widely watched Asian Pacific celebration.