Heather Headley Headlines Concerts This Fall In Philadelphia, New York and Boston

Tony & Grammy Award winner Heather Headley is set to headline concerts this fall in Philadelphia, New York & Boston.

Ms. Headley brings "Broadway My Way" to Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, joined by the famed Philly Pops Big Band and Orchestra, on Friday, October 12th. She then returns to the New York City area to play Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Thursday, November 1st and plays Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on Saturday, November 3rd.

Heather Headley made her Broadway debut as "Nala" in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut in The Bodyguard and returned to Broadway most recently in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. In "Broadway My Way," Headley presents an evening of beloved Broadway songs, as well as several personal selections, arranged specifically for her unmatched vocal talents.

As one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices on Broadway, Ms. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record Audience of One. She is Andrea Bocelli's first choice as a featured guest artist on his North American tour dates, where fans are routinely brought to their feet in rousing ovations after her solo pieces. Heather will bring these experiences, styles and influences into the arrangements for "Broadway My Way," making for a truly uplifting evening.

PHILADELPHIA, PA | Kimmel Center | Friday, October 12

· Philly POPS season subscribers can add Heather Headley's "Broadway My Way" to their subscription package at https://phillypops.org/concerts-events/2018-19-season or by calling 215.253.6980. The general ticket on-sale begins Tuesday, July 3 at 10:00 AM at https://phillypops.org/heatherheadley.

BROOKLYN, NY | Kings Theatre | Thursday, November 1

· A pre-sale for Kings Theatre subscribers, Ticketmaster members and the Heather Headley fan club begins today, Wednesday June 27 @ 10:00 AM through Thursday, June 28 at 10:00 PM at www.ticketmaster.com. The general ticket on-sale begins Friday June 29 at 10:00 AM at www.ticketmaster.com.

BOSTON, MA | Emerson Colonial Theatre | Saturday, November 3

· The general ticket on-sale begins today, Wednesday June 27 at 10:00 AM at http://www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com/tickets/.

Ticket prices for all shows start at $35 plus applicable service fees.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You