Hearst Foundations Allocate $1M in Emergency Funding for Theatre Forward and its 19 Member Theatres
Theatre Forward, a national nonprofit that provides financial support and service to 19 prominent theatres across the U.S., has collaborated with the Hearst Foundations to secure $1 million in emergency funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant proceeds will provide immediate emergency relief for these anchor cultural institutions, continuing Theatre Forward's efforts to enrich local American communities and make theatre accessible to all.
Theatre Forward is one of more than 100 organizations to receive a special grant from the Hearst Foundations, who provided over $50 million in emergency funding to U.S. medical, humanitarian and cultural organizations severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are deeply grateful for the Hearst Foundations' generosity and understanding of the dire situation that our member theatres are facing," said Gretchen Shugart, Executive Director of Theatre Forward. "These theatres are not only important cultural institutions, they serve and define their communities, create jobs, and drive economic activity. This financial support will help these theatres endure, work towards recovery and re-open when it is safe."
"Working with Theatre Forward was a way for the Hearst Foundations to efficiently and quickly steer funds to many of the nation's most important theatres. These grants will help sustain Theatre Forward's member theatres during this difficult period. We look forward to a time when they are once again able to serve their communities with exceptional work and programs that have recently been suspended," said Ligia Cravo, Senior Programs Manager, Hearst Foundations.
Theatre Forward members include: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Louisville, KY; Alley Theatre, Houston, TX; Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA; American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, CA; American Repertory Theater, Cambridge, MA; Arena Stage, Washington, DC; Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, CA; Cleveland Play House, Cleveland, OH; Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX; Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, CO; Goodman Theatre, Chicago, IL; Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, MN; Hartford Stage, Hartford, CT; Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, CT; Manhattan Theatre Club, New York, NY; The Old Globe, San Diego, CA; Seattle Rep, Seattle, WA; Trinity Repertory Company, Providence, RI; Walnut Street Theatre, Philadelphia, PA.
