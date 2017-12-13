Have Mercy! John Stamos & Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Expecting First Child

PEOPLE reports the joyful news that Broadway alum John Stamos is expecting his first child with fiancée Caitlin McHugh. In the magazine's latest issue, the FULL HOUSE star shares his excitement over the news. "We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,'" he explains.

The 54-year-old recalls his fiancee suggesting, "'Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]'. When he asked why, she joked, "Because you're old!"

Stamos, who was previously wed to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005, first began dating McHugh in 2016. He shared news of their engagement on Instagram back in October. Check out the post below!

John Stamos most recently appeared on Broadway in 2012's GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN. His other Broadway credits include BYE BYE BIRDIE, NINE, CABARET and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Read the article in full here

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after?? A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT





Related Articles