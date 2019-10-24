Have I Got A Story For You: PJ Library Launches Podcast For Kids

This fall, the children's story experts at PJ Library expand their engaging offerings for children with the launch of the podcast "Have I Got a Story for You!". Beginning this October, the podcast lifts classic Jewish folk tales from the page, gives them a modern twist and brings them to sparkling life for families seeking an entertaining, enriching diversion from digital life.

"Have I Got a Story for You!" launched with three stories: "Two Sisters," about a pair of siblings who are best friends, alike in every way - except that one has really bad allergies; "The Truth About Cats and Dogs" which follows the friendship between the first of their species in the time of Adam and Eve, based on an old story from the Middle Ages; and, the hilarious "Moon Station One," which takes place 70 years in the future on a crowded moon base, a story which ultimately teaches children about gratitude. Eight more streaming episodes will post on Tuesdays throughout the fall at https://pjlibrary.org/podcast:

October 22: Whisker of Magic

October 29: Yitzi the Trusty Tractor

November 5: Rena's Restaurant Reviews

November 12: The Miracle Bread

November 19: Secret Agent: David King

December 3: The Missing Ingredient

December 10: Special bonus episode featuring kids' stories, plus Rita Toomey talks about her favorite Hanukkah traditions

As each episode posts this fall, kids and parents may click on the episode page to find activities, book lists, and keep the fun going beyond the family listening experience.

Meredith Lewis, PJ Library's Director of Content says, "Podcasting is an intimate medium. The listener feels that the narrator or host is speaking directly to them. In this way 'Have I Got a Story for You!' creates a personal experience for families to enjoy more stories together. With picture books, parents are put into the role of storyteller. With our podcast, both the adults and kids get to experience being the listener. They get to grow, learn and be inspired together."

A program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, PJ Library sends more than two hundred thousand expertly curated books to families raising Jewish children - every month, at no cost to subscribers. Families raising Jewish children may subscribe at www.pjlibrary.org, tapping in to a wealth of information, parenting resources and community events as well as free books.

About The Harold Grinspoon Foundation/PJ Library

The Harold Grinspoon Foundation operates creative programs to engage the Jewish community by meeting people where they are at key life moments and by providing access to the best of Jewish culture and tradition, while using philanthropy to encourage others to invest in the Jewish community. To learn more, visit: www.hgf.org

PJ Library is an award-winning program started by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation that engages families in their Jewish journey by giving free Jewish books and music to children ages 0-11. PJ Library has partnerships with philanthropists and local Jewish organizations in nearly 200 communities in the U.S. and Canada, and sends books to families in 21 countries around the world. To learn more, visit: www.pjlibrary.org.





