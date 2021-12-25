Harvey Evans, Beloved Broadway Ensemblist, Passes Away at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of beloved Broadway veteran Harvey Evans, who passed away at 80 years old.

Evans made his Broadway debut at the age of 16 in 1957's New Girl in Town, as Harvey Hohnecker.

He went on to play 'Gee-tar' as a replacement in the original production of West Side Story. He also starred in the 1961 film adaptation as 'Mouthpiece'.

His additional Broadway credits include the original productions of Redhead, Gypsy, Hello, Dolly!, Anyone Can Whistle, George M., Ou Town, The Boy Friend, Follies, Sextet, Barnum, Sunset Boulevard, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and the 2002 revival of Oklahoma!

