Harry Connick, Jr. to Return to Broadway With A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

Harry Connick, Jr., the celebrated singer, musician and actor will premiere on Broadway in his strictly limited, brand-new show Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter.

The show, which will honor one of America's most respected songwriters, begins performances in December 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre, with additional ticket information to be announced soon. This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr. with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner Kemp and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Prior to Broadway, Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter will have its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st & 22nd. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Aug. 1 at 10am ET. For more information, please visit DPACNC.com.

"I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius," said Connick.

Connick will release his debut album on legendary Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, this October. A national tour of Harry Connick Jr.-A Celebration of Cole Porter will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

Featuring a modern, multi-media presentation of some of Porter's most beloved songs in an unprecedented and unique way, Connick will delight audiences with his signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive", while celebrating the life's work of a legend's significant contribution to the Great American Songbook.

Harry Connick Jr. has sold millions of albums around the world, won Grammy awards as well as Emmy awards for his performances on the screen, and has been honored with Tony nominations for his work as both an actor and composer for the Broadway stage.

Watch him sing with Jessie Mueller as they perform songs from his last Broadway engagement- On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.





