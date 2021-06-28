Harry Connick, Jr. Joins ANNIE LIVE! as Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks

Harry Connick Jr. has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" as Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks - the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie.

Connick will bring Daddy Warbucks to life on stage opposite Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan.

The live production of the beloved Tony-winning hit musical, inspired by the classic comic strip that first appeared in 1924, will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in 'Annie Live!' and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true," Connick said. "I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn't come at a better time."

"Now that the amazing Harry Connick Jr. is set to embody Daddy Warbucks, we look forward to shaping the iconic role to tap Harry's immense skill set as a multi-talented performer," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "He and Taraji P. Henson will anchor the rest of the cast and we can't wait to see their on-stage dynamic in our version of 'Annie.'"

"We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. He's a true entertainer who sings - and dances - with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson's Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!" said executive producer Robert Greenblatt.

The search continues for the role of Annie. Interested families can visit https://castittalent.com/Annie_Live for more information and a link to upload their audition. Rehearsals will be in October/November in New York.

"Annie Live!" will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Paul Tazewell will design costumes. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.