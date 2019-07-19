Harmonia Brings Broadway to China With KING KONG, TITANIC and More

Broadway producers have been expanding their interest in China as a potential marketplace for productions, according to Deadline.

Harmonia is a company that specializes in connecting Chinese audiences with Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. This is the company bringing King Kong to Shanghai, as BroadwayWorld previously announced.

In its 2019-2020 season, the company will include Off-Broadway's The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Titanic and Madagascar musicals, and Shh! We Have a Plan. In addition to King Kong, the 2020-2021 season will bring Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, The Color Purple and Beautiful. All of the shows are in English but will feature foreign casts.

Harmonia president Kenneth Dingledine talked to Deadline about the company's ambitions.

"We do cultural bridging work," he said of bringing shows to China. "If we have a secret sauce, that's probably it."

Dingledine says that the market for musical theater in China "is incredibly young," but "it's a much more evolved market than many people realize."

Read more on Deadline.





