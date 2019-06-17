KING KONG to Take Over Shanghai in 2021

Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures), Roy Furman and Harmonia Holdings announced today (date) that King Kong, the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, will open in Shanghai in 2021. A significant player on the international theatrical landscape, Harmonia is a major presenter of Broadway musicals in China and its principal, Sophie Qi, sees King Kong as a giant attraction throughout the country.

In a statement, Ms. Pavlovic and Mr. Furman said, "We believe that the Chinese market, which knows and has embraced this iconic figure for decades, will be thrilled by the experience of seeing Kong live. International audiences have responded so enthusiastically to King Kong on Broadway, and we feel the strength of the Chinese entertainment market makes China the perfect home as one of our first international destinations beyond Broadway. We are especially excited to be creating this production with the strong cultural insights and robust industry know-how in the territory that our partnership with Harmonia affords."

Sophie Qi, Founder and CEO of Harmonia, commented, "There is already great anticipation and attention coming from Chinese audiences for this ground-breaking production, one that merges technology and art into an innovative world-class theatrical event. I am thrilled to be evolving the Kong experience for the modern Asian marketplace, and I know that this will be an exciting catalyst for the many international productions to come."

One of the most iconic characters in popular culture, King Kong has been brought to the theatrical stage through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

A technological and artistic marvel, King Kong has received numerous prestigious theatre accolades including Helpmann, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Chita Rivera Awards, as well as a Special Tony Award for the creators of the show's 20-foot-tall leading man.

The Broadway creative team for King Kong includes director and choreographer Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical), book writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), composer and music producer Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!), and songwriter Eddie Perfect(Beetlejuice).

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot-tall, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

King Kong's design team includes Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle winner Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Tony Award winner creature designer Sonny Tilders, Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Outer Critics Award winner Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Outer Critics Circle winner Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

King Kong is now playing at the Broadway Theatre in New York where it began performances on October 5, 2018.

