Harlem Jazz Series To Welcome Alex Harding

Harlem Jazz Series welcomes the legendary Alex Harding on April 25, 2025! Known for his commanding presence on the baritone saxophone, Harding has played alongside some of the greatest names in jazz.

Alex Harding is from Detroit, Michigan, and by the age of six he wanted to be a musician. He mastered multiple saxophones, clarinet, and flute, studying under renowned teachers. In high school, he focused on baritone sax and bass clarinet, winning scholarships to the University of Massachusetts and Aspen School of Music.

He had his first European gig in 1990 and later performed with various musicians and groups after moving to New York in 1993. Notable collaborations include work with the Mingus Big Band and Aretha Franklin. Alex Harding is celebrated for his powerful, innovative saxophone sound and dynamic performances that resonate deeply with audiences.