Harlem Chamber Of Commerce Presents Virtual Pride Summit, 6/24
The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce presents THE HARLEM SUMMITS | The Pride Summit. The inaugural Pride Summit will bring together leaders to discuss the ways in which the LGBT Community is advancing despite the global pandemic.
The Pride Summit Panelists include - Founder of Native Son & former Editor-in-Chief of Vibe and Essence Magazines Emil Wilbekin, Tony Award nominated Fashion Designer Emilio Sosa, Rhythm & Blues Foundation Hall of Fame inductee Nona Hendryx, award-winning singer/songwriter Monifah, former Senior Advisor on Native American Affairs for President Barack Obama JoAnn Chase, critically-acclaimed visual artists Mira Gandy and Carmen Neely, Broadway producer and press agent Irene Gandy, film and event producer Richard Pelzer, and founder of Walker International Communications Group Donna Walker-Kuhne
June 24, 2020 at 6-8pm ET, live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HarlemChamber/live/.
