'Hand In Hand' Telethon, ft. Barbra Streisand & More Now Benefits Hurricane Irma Victims

According to Variety, the previously announced "Hand In Hand" one-hour telethon airing September 12th on all major networks, will broaden its scope to include both victims of Hurricane Harvey and victims of the Florida-bound Category 5 Hurricane Irma. The news was announced by concert organizer Scooter Braun.



Braun said in a statement, "Due to the impending possibility of Hurricane Irma, the Hand in Hand Hurricane benefit has now made arrangements and is prepared to expand its beneficiaries of the September 12th telethon to also include those who may be affected by Hurricane Irma in addition to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. We are prepared to help in any way we can."

The one-hour special will be based in Los Angeles with stages in New York, NASHVILLE and a special performance by Country Music icon and Texas native George Strait from his San Antonio benefit concert. "Hand in Hand" will air live on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, on the East Coast and replay 8:00-9:00 p.m. PDT on the West Coast. The show will also be available internationally via live stream on Facebook and Twitter starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT during the first broadcast.

The broadcast will feature appearances, performances and taped tributes by some of the nation's biggest stars including George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Beyoncé, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, Strait, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon with more to be announced. Strait, a Country Music Hall of Fame member who is leading the country music world in these efforts, will perform directly from his benefit concert at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.



"Hand in Hand" will bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.



Phone lines, text messaging, and digital donations will be open at the beginning of the show and will conclude one-hour after the show ends. For more information, updates and a link to donate, please visit www.HandInHand2017.com.



OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

www.HandInHand2017.com

