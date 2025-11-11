Hamish Linklater, Jeff Hiller, & Steve Buscemi Join ELSBETH Season 3 as Guest Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alums Hamish Linklater and Jeff Hiller, along with Emmy winner Steve Buscemi, will all appear as guest stars in the ongoing third season of Elsbeth, Variety reports. In Elsbeth, the guest star (often a Broadway or stage alum) serves as the murderer in the episode, which follows attorney Elsbeth Tascioni as she attempts to solve the case.

In a future episode this season, Buscemi will play five-time crossword champion Simon. Described as "an obsessive perfectionist, he winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle’s longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant.” Hiller will play Felix, an ambitious New York wig maker who dreams of more exciting projects than making toupees for Wall Street executives and medical patients. Linklater stars as tech-entrepreneur Felix, whose obsession with fitness leads him down a dark path.

Other guest stars for Season 3 that also include Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, Lois Smith, Tony Hale, Stephen Colbert, and more. New episodes of Elsbeth air Thursdays at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Linklater's Broadway credits include Seminar with Alan Rickman and The Importance of Being Earnest. Onscreen, he has appeared in The Crazy Ones, Midnight Mass, Manhunt, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and Prime Video's Gen V.

Hiller recently won an Emmy Award for his work in HBO's Somebody Somewhere. Other onscreen credits include Nightcap, American Horror Story: NYC, and the forthcoming NBC series Stumble. In January, he will perform his solo show, Jeff Hiller Reads (To) You at Joe's Pub at The Public.

Bucemi is a character actor who has appeared in numerous projects on the big and small screens, including Reservoir Dogs, Billy Madison, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and more. He most recently was seen in Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday.

Check out our interview with Costume Designer Daniel Lawson, who breaks down Elsbeth's My Fair Lady looks in the recent Halloween episode.

The series features an impressive roster of Broadway talent, with stars like Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Hamish Linklater Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

Jeff Hiller Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas