Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, and More Set For Broadway For Racial Justice's AMPLIFIED Concert

Broadway For Racial Justice will hold a concert, titled Amplified, next week, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, and more. The event will be hosted by Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase.

The concert will be held on August 21 at 8PM and will stream for free on YouTube. While the event is free, donations to the Broadway for Racial Justice Emergency Assistance Fund are encouraged.

The lineup also includes Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon'te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty.

