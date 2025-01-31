HOUSE ON FIRE Debut Recording Out Now; Concert Set for February at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Precious Days Records has released the debut recording of Gretchen Cryer and Gracie Hyland’s new musical HOUSE ON FIRE in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, January 31. This timely show with environmental themes features performances by Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple National Tour, Five: The Parody Musical) and Tyley Ross (Miss Saigon, The Who’s Tommy in Toronto), in addition to Cryer and Hyland. The band features music director Jody Shelton – who also provides orchestrations and produced the recording – on piano, Lee Nadel on bass, Joe Choroszewski on drums, Oscar Albis Rodriguez on guitar, and Leigh Stuart on cello.



A New York record release show will be presented at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00 PM. The evening – directed by DeMone Seraphin, with Jody Shelton serving as music director – with feature the album’s full cast. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel. The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20.



(Book, Music and Lyrics) is a playwright, lyricist, performer, and director best known for writing and starring in I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road – with music by Nancy Ford – which ran three years in New York City, a year in Los Angeles, a year in Chicago, and with performances around the world. It won the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical, Best Actress, and a Grammy nomination for the album. She has written numerous other shows with Nancy Ford: Now Is the Time for All Good Men (Lortel Theater), The Last Sweet Days of Isaac (Obie Award: Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award), Shelter (Golden Theater), Hang On to the Good Times (Manhattan Theatre Club), Eleanor (Williamstown workshop), The American Girls Revue (American Girl Place: Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles), and Circle of Friends (American Girl Place: Chicago and New York), Anne of Green Gables (Theaterworks USA), and Still Getting My Act Together (Laguna Playhouse). She is on the Dramatists Guild Council and is President Emeritus of the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Gretchen and Nancy were just awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dramatists Guild. Gretchen teaches the workshop “Creating Your Own Solo Performance” and has helped dozens of solo artists develop their pieces and has directed many of their pieces. In 2019 and 2022, she won the Best Director award at the United Solo Festival, the largest solo festival in the world.



Gracie Hyland

(Music and Lyrics) is a NYC-based singer/songwriter, performer, and occasional roller-skater. Most recently, Gracie has been seen performing around NYC with The Satin Dollz, sharing her originals in some iconic venues, touring as a front/back-up vocalist with The Chiclettes, and has been collaborating on a musical with her grandmother, Gretchen Cryer. You can also catch her on season three of “Claim to Fame,” hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu.



(Director) is a director whose work has been seen Off-Broadway, internationally, and regionally. Most recent credits include Five Guys Named Moe at The Fulton Theatre, the regional premiere of Chicken and Biscuits at Virginia Rep Theatre, Topdog Underdog (Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Direction of a Play), The Gospel at Colonus, and How I Learned What I Learned at Avant Bard Theatre, where he serves as a Lead Producing Partner. Other directing credits include: the German premiere of August Wilson’s Jitney, Once Uponzi Time: An American Scheme at The McCarter Theatre in association with Princeton’s Triangle Club, the Off-Broadway revivals of Dutchman and Split Second, and the world premiere of The King, The Final Hours, an Elvis Presley musical.

