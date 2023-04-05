Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HIGH DESERT Series Featuring Bernadette Peters to Premiere on Apple TV+ in May

The half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Apple TV+ has announced the global premiere date for "High Desert," and shared a first look at the new eight-episode dark comedy, which features Tony winner Bernadette Peters.

The series stars Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, along with Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend and Keir O'Donnell.

Directed by Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

"High Desert" follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman ("Nurse Jackie," "Damages"), Katie Ford ("Miss Congeniality") and Jennifer Hoppe ("Grace and Frankie," "Nurse Jackie," "Damages"), who also serve as executive producers. "High Desert" is produced in-house by Apple Studios, Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media.

The project reunites Stiller with Arquette following "Severance," "Escape at Dannemora," and the comedy classic "Flirting with Disaster" and finds Stiller and Jay Roach back together again since their work on yet another legendary comedy trilogy "Meet the Parents," "Meet the Fockers," and "Little Fockers."

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings. Ms. Peters enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also co-starred in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has been seen on Broadway in Into the Woods, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Sunday in the Park With George, and many more.

Other television credits include NBC-TVs Smash, ABC-TV's Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to name a few. Peters has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 348 wins and 1,421 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Patricia Arquette in High Desert on Apple TV+


