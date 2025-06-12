HEY GAY! Pride Month Improv Comedy Event Will Take Over Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All month long at Comedy Village, “Hey Gay!” – A Pride Month Improv Comedy Extravaganza, will take place. Every Thursday in June, the heart of Times Square will pulse with camp, comedy, and musical improv magic in this over-the-top, high-energy celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, identity, and joy.

Hosted by the funny David Lee Morea, “Hey Gay!” invites audiences to be part of the show in a wildly interactive format where no two nights are the same. From short-form shenanigans to long-form stories, murder mysteries to musical numbers, 1–4 teams hit the stage each night to create one-of-a-kind comedy—completely unscripted, queer, and unforgettable.

The show runs June 12th, 19th, 26th.

Featuring a dazzling lineup of queer and allied performers including Andrea Hernandez Mieres, Ashley Albinus, and more, the show is backed by veteran musical director Walt Frasier, bringing over three decades of stage and screen experience to the keys.

“Comedy should be for everyone, and Hey Gay! is our way of saying ‘come as you are, and laugh your face off,'” said PJ Landers, owner of Comedy Village. “We're proud to host this show and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the funniest way we know how.”

Whether you're packing the poppers or just ready to U-Haul your crew to the city, “Hey Gay!” is your can't-miss Thursday night plan this Pride Month.