HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Extended Through January 2026

Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026.
At tonight’s gala performance of Heathers The Musical that saw the show welcomed back to New York City by an ecstatic audience made up of such stars as Billy Crystal, Kevin James, Gaten Matarazzo, Jerry Mitchell, Vivienne Jolie; original Heathers screenwriter Daniel Waters, director Michael Lehmann and star Lisanne Falk; and original Heathers The Musical stars Ryan McCartan, Anthony Crivello, Evan Todd, Jon Eidson, Dan Domenech, AJ Meijer, among others, director Andy Fickman took to the stage to announce that the production has extended its limited engagement at New World Stages for an additional four months. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. The extension follows unprecedented demand, with the show having amassed the largest advance sale in New World Stages history.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce that Heathers is staying put at New World Stages for four more killer months! The love from our amazing fans is nothing short of very,” Fickman said. “This show has always been about defying expectations, and thanks to our incredible cast, crew, and die-hard supporters, we get to keep telling this twistedly heartfelt story. So get out your scrunchies and break out the Corn Nuts—Westerberg High isn’t going anywhere just yet!”
Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opens July 10, 2025.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.