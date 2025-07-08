HAVEN Boxing And Danse Theatre Surreality to Present Final 'Staying Strong Sundays': Boxing & Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HAVEN Boxing and local dance company Danse Theatre Surreality will present the final week of Staying Strong Sundays: Boxing & Art, a FREE boxing therapy workshop and short performance of Shadowboxing in Blue on Sunday, August 3, 2025 from 12noon-1pm EDT at HAVEN Boxing.

Shadowboxing in Blue is an innovative, multidimensional project weaving dance, music, and boxing. This collaboration between dancers, boxers, and musicians explores an individual facing inner adversaries at different life stages. With the goal of fostering diversity, both in casting and artistic expression, the project seeks to deliver a powerful message that challenges norms and redefines the intersection of art, sports, and self-healing. Welcome to Staying Strong Sundays, where we invite community organizations and individuals to share resources, take a workshop, and enjoy a performance. Don't forget to wear clothes you feel comfortable moving in for the workshop!

The production is directed by Lauren Hlubny, with composition by Caitlin Cawley, Lauren Hlubny, and the musicians. Kyra Hauck serves as the assistant director, and music direction is by Caitlin Cawley. Marketing is led by Minerva Johnson, and photography is by Lisabel Leon. Haven Boxing features Gaby "Gabalanche" Machuca and Andrea Fiorella Martinez.