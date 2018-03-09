HARVEY FIERSTEIN'S TORCH SONG Tickets Are On Sale Today

Single tickets go on sale to the general public today at 10:00 AM for Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, the critically adored production that had a sold-out Off-Broadway run, which is coming to Broadway this fall under the direction of Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, starring Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl. Previews for this limited engagement will begin Tuesday, October 9 ahead of a Thursday, November 1 opening night at Broadway's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Tickets can be purchased at telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more through Givenik/Jujamcyn Group Sales by calling 212-840-8181. To learn more about the show and for additional information, please visit www.torchsongbroadway.com.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes Theater, in 1982 where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Mr. Fierstein, Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Now, 36 years later, this landmark play returns to the Hayes under the title: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is produced by Richie Jackson, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Judith Ann Abrams/Gutterman and Priest, Burnt Umber Productions/True Love Productions, Lassen Radford/Karmen Boyz Productions, Perniciaro & Emanuel, Jujamcyn Theaters, and Second Stage Theater.

Additional news, including complete casting, will be announced shortly.

