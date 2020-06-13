HARRY POTTER Screenwriter Steve Kloves Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Statements

Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves is speaking out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets.

"Our diversity is our strength," Kloves told Variety. "In these challenging times, it's more important than ever that transgender women and men, and people who are non-binary, feel safe and accepted for who they are. It seems very little to ask."

These comments are in response to Rowling, who retweeted a story recently which used the term "people who menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted in response, triggering backlash from her followers.

She then went on to say, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Kloves is far from the first person who worked with Rowling to denounce her statements.

Daniel Radcliffe, who is best known for starring in the Harry Potter films, wrote a statement on The Trevor Project's website, stating, "Transgender women are women. Any statement TO THE CONTRARY erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Then, Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the Fantastic Beasts films, said, "I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse," he said.

Most recently, Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the Harry Potter films, spoke out, saying, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

