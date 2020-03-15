HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Melbourne Suspends Performances Through April 12

The Melbourne production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will suspend performances at The Princess Theatre through April 12.

Cast and company, and theatre staff.

In line with the latest advice from the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, the producers will need to temporarily suspend performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, effective for performances this week through until Sunday 12 April 2020, when the suspension will be reviewed based on the most up-to-date government advice.

We fully understand that the cancellations are disappointing for ticket holders. Those who purchased tickets for performances from Wednesday 18 March until Sunday 12 April 2020 will be contacted by their point of purchase and refunded. Enquiries will be processed in order of the event date. As a large number of our customers are affected, we appreciate their patience during this time.

Information about the exact procedure is also available on our website https://www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

Please be assured that the producers are working closely with government and health organisations in Australia to ensure we are following the very latest advice. Our website and social media channels will be regularly updated with the very latest information on the performance schedule and ticket exchange policy.

This suspension of performances is temporary and we encourage customers to rebook and not miss out on this magical experience. As cancelled dates unfortunately coincide with Victorian school holidays, we will soon be releasing an additional three weeks of performances across the September / October school holiday period, through to Sunday 4 October 2020.

Thanks for your understanding in this rapidly developing situation, where the health and safety of audiences and staff must come first. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child soon, when the magic continues on stage!

Australian Executive Producer Michael Cassel said: "I'm sure this news will be met with great disappointment amongst our devoted fans and affected audiences. I want to reassure them we will reignite the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as soon as circumstances allow. We've welcomed a record-breaking 326,500 people through the doors over the past year and our run in Melbourne remains a long-term commitment. Theatre has the power to uplift, inspire and entertain. We look forward to sharing that delight when performances resume."





