HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Australia To Remain Closed for Five Additional Weeks

In line with current government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will be suspended for a further five weeks.

Performances from Wednesday 12th August to Sunday 13th September 2020 will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from Wednesday 17th February 2021 onwards, with the same seating allocation they originally booked.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for interstate and international customers impacted by continuing travel restrictions as well as those unable to attend their rescheduled performance.

The producers are closely following the guidance of the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments, and will continue to assess the rolling suspension of performances based on the most up-to-date advice.

The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances is regularly updated on the play's official social media channels and website,www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

Australian Executive Producer Michael Cassel said: "We continue to be both humbled and heartened by the ongoing support of our audiences as we postpone performances due to COVID-19. I know I speak for the entire cast, crew and creative team when I say that we can't wait to return to our home at the Princess Theatre. We continue to work with all stakeholders in navigating a path for our return and look forward to sharing the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as soon as we are able."

