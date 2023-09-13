HARMONY Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Barrymore Theatre Tomorrow

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony will welcome one and all to their new home, the Barrymore Theatre to ring in the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah on Thursday, September 14th at 1:30 pm. Join cast members, playwright and lyricist, Bruce Sussman and Rabbi Jill Hausman from The Actor’s Temple for a blessing and a traditional nosh of apples, honey and rugulah. All are welcome to celebrate and take a sneak peek into the theatre as the magic of the creation of the show is taking place.

Harmony, the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle will begin previews on Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.



The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Harmony is produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief joined by Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Scott Abrams, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, Nick Padgett, Neil Gooding Productions, Paul Gavriani, Chris Petti, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Jamie deRoy, Matthew Rosenthal, IN UNISION Productions, Michael B Cox, Susan DuBow, Greg Field, David Gemunder, Mark Jacobs, Michelle Kaplan, Willette & Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick, Harvey & Sandy Platt, WitzEnd Productions, Harold Matzner, Picklestar A Cohen/Bellanca Vasi, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, and Larry Starr/Viva Diva USA INC/Jon & Ron Yonover.

Ghostlight Records released the full digital cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production on Thursday, August 31. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.