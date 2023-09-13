HARMONY Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Barrymore Theatre Tomorrow

The event is set to kick off Thursday, September 14th at 1:30 pm.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

HARMONY Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Rosh Hashanah at the Barrymore Theatre Tomorrow

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s musical Harmony will welcome one and all to their new home, the Barrymore Theatre to ring in the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah on Thursday, September 14th at 1:30 pm. Join cast members, playwright and lyricist, Bruce Sussman and Rabbi Jill Hausman from The Actor’s Temple for a blessing and a traditional nosh of apples, honey and rugulah. All are welcome to celebrate and take a sneak peek into the theatre as the magic of the creation of the show is taking place.

Harmony, the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle will begin previews on Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.


The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick.  They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world.  Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Harmony is produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief joined by Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Scott Abrams, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, Nick Padgett, Neil Gooding Productions, Paul Gavriani, Chris Petti, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Jamie deRoy, Matthew Rosenthal, IN UNISION Productions, Michael B Cox, Susan DuBow, Greg Field, David Gemunder, Mark Jacobs, Michelle Kaplan, Willette & Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick, Harvey & Sandy Platt, WitzEnd Productions, Harold Matzner, Picklestar A Cohen/Bellanca Vasi,  Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, and Larry Starr/Viva Diva USA INC/Jon & Ron Yonover.

Ghostlight Records released the full digital cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production on Thursday, August 31. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List Photo
Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List

Time has just released its Time100 Next list, which features artists, leaders, advocates, innovators and phenoms on the rise. Among those featured on the 2023 list is Rachel Zegler, who was recently seen in the new film adaptation of West Side Story.

2
Kelli OHara and Brian dArcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Photo
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, who led the production off-Broadway earlier this year. Running for 16 weeks only, performances will begin on January 6, 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Open in the West End in October Photo
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Open in the West End in October

As previously reported on BroadwayWorld, The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, that will strut into London’s Dominion Theatre in October 2024. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Photo
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE

The world premiere musical Penelope is now playing! The production  is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival through September 17. Check out a video of Tatiana Wechsler singing in an all new preview here!

More Hot Stories For You

Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayTickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Shirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next WeekShirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next Week
Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno CommentsRachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno Comments
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next YearKelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
SIX

Recommended For You