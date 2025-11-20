 tracker
HARLEM HOLIDAY GOSPEL CELEBRATION Set For December 24–25

Seasonal concerts will take place at Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

Nov. 20, 2025
The Harlem Holiday Gospel Celebration will take place December 24 and 25 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, featuring concerts by gospel choirs and singers from Harlem.

The event will present a program centered on gospel traditions and will invite audiences to attend performances during the holiday period.

Concerts will be held at 11 a.m. on December 24 and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 25.

TICKETING

Adults: $30
Children ages 3–7: $5
Children under 3: free

Location: Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 201 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10026




