HAMLISCH UNCOVERED Album, Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Nancy Opel, Tony Sheldon and More, Out Next Month

Broadway Records today announced that Hamlisch Uncovered will be released digitally on Friday, December 15, 2017 and in stores on Friday, January 26, 2018.

The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

When Marvin Hamlisch passed away in 2012, he left behind a number of scores that didn't go into the recording studio. With Hamlisch Uncovered, producers Michael Lavine, Chip M. Fabrizi and frequent Hamlisch collaborator Craig Carnelia unleash a treasure trove of unrecorded songs, including songs from the original version of Smile(lyrics by Carolyn Leigh), Ballroom (lyrics by Alan & Marilyn Bergman), his final musical The Nutty Professor (lyrics by Rupert Holmes), and several songs from his scores with Craig Carnelia: Imaginary Friends, Bullets Over Broadway and Sweet Smell of Success.

Featuring a bevy of Broadway luminaries including Kelli O'Hara, Randy Graff, Tony Sheldon, Hayden Tee, Nancy Opel, Leah Horowitz, Marissa McGowan, Lisa Brescia, cabaret stars Klea Blackhurst and Steven Brinberg, alongside several new voices, this is a must-have album for every musical theatre lover.

"Marvin's exuberance was a delight to be around. This collection of unknown Hamlisch songs strives to capture that exuberance while introducing you to some hidden treasures written by this boundless talent." - Craig Carnelia

Track List:

1. Typical High School Senior

2. Vet (Jenny Baker)

3. Walking in the Sunshine (Hayden Tee)

4. Classical Music (Randy Graff)

5. Six O'Clock News (Daisy Carnelia)

6. There is More to a Ballroom (Steven Brinberg)

7. A Different World (Kelli O'Hara)

8. Us and Them (Nancy Opel)

9. That's How I Say Goodbye (Kelli O'Hara)

10. While I Still Have the Time (Marissa McGowan)

11. Step Out of Your Shell (Klea Blackhurst & Julian Decker)

12. Everything You Do (Leah Horowitz)

13. The Only Way to Go (Tony Sheldon)

14. Fig Tree Rag (Craig Carnelia & Marvin Hamlisch)

15. A Smoke, A Drink and You (Craig Carnelia & Marvin Hamlisch)

16. Smart Women (Craig Carnelia)

17. Imaginary Friend (Holly Davis, Jessica Fontana, Happy McPartland & Emily Shoolin)

18. I Would But I Can't (Craig Carnelia)

19. Words Fail Me (Lisa Brescia)

20. Will It Matter At All (Craig Carnelia & Marvin Hamlisch)

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play.

Related Articles