HAMILTON's Austin Scott Will Guest Star on FX's POSE This Week

Austin Scott who currently stars as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway, will guest star on Tuesday's episode of the groundbreaking drama series "Pose" on FX at 10pm EST/ PST.

Scott plays Adrian, a Long Island lifeguard who takes a liking to Blanca (MJ Rodriguez).

Austin Scott made his Broadway debut as Hamilton in February, after starring in the National Tour for a year. He previously appeared in the world premiere of Douglas Carter Beane's Hood at Denver Center, Gotta Dance directed by Jerry Mitchell, and Choir Boy at Geffen Playhouse.

Set in the 1980s, POSE is a dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, with Murphy directing the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Canals and Silas Howard serve as co-executive producers, and Janet Mock, Our Lady J and Erica Kay also serve as producers. The eight-episode first season is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Photo Credit: Karl Magnuson





