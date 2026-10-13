HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Album Makes Billboard History With 500 Weeks at No. 1

More than 11 years after its Broadway debut, Hamilton has reached another milestone. The musical's original Broadway cast recording has now spent 500 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Cast Albums chart, becoming the first album to achieve that distinction on any of the publication's currently active rankings.

According to Billboard, the achievement is reflected on the chart dated October 17, 2026, exactly 11 years after the recording first claimed the top spot in 2015.

The album's longevity extends beyond the Cast Albums ranking. It has also accumulated 575 weeks on the Billboard 200, more than any other cast recording in the chart's history. Its highest position on that chart came in July 2020, when the Disney+ release of the filmed Broadway production helped propel the album to No. 2. That marked the strongest Billboard 200 showing for a cast recording since Hair topped the chart in 1969.

On the Cast Albums chart, Hamilton has held the No. 1 position for 500 of its 576 charting weeks, approximately 87% of its total run.

The scale of that achievement becomes clearer when compared with other Broadway recordings. Since Billboard introduced the Cast Albums chart in 2006, only four titles have accumulated at least 10 weeks in first place. Wicked ranks second overall with 355 weeks, followed by Jersey Boys with 75 and The Book of Mormon with 15.

During the 11 years since Hamilton entered the ranking, Wicked has spent 22 weeks at No. 1, more than any other recording apart from Hamilton itself.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton opened on Broadway in August 2015. Its original cast recording preserves performances by Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

The musical's recording catalog has continued to expand beyond the original album. Both Hamilton: 10 Shots (Highlights From the Original Broadway Cast Recording) and Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology have also reached No. 1 on the Cast Albums chart.

The show's music additionally inspired The Hamilton Mixtape, a collection featuring artists including Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and Nas. Released in 2016, that album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

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